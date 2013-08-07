Vengel Consulting Releases Its New Motivation and Engagement Package for Managers

Danville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Vengel Consulting, a giant in executive leadership training, is excited to announce its latest product for those interested in becoming an effective leader. The product, known as the Motivation and Engagement Package for Managers, is focused on persuading employees to work harder through communication styles rather than the costly, and often ineffective, approach of salary raises.



It is true that people will do an awful lot for money, but once the initial satisfaction of a raise or promotion is over, many workers will drop back down into autopilot mode. To truly be an effective leader, one needs influencing skills so that employees will listen and want to do the work assigned. It happens all too often that somewhat shabby work is turned into the manager, and the difference between perfection and subpar work is simply that a worker just didn’t feel like it that day. How can the worker be convinced to do consistent, high quality work? That’s what the Motivation and Engagement Package for Managers is designed to teach.



According to a spokesperson for Vengel Consulting, “Our leadership development program is expertly designed from the ground up to teach those in leadership positions how best to influence those below them. The effective leader leads to an effective group, and an effective group leads to a successful business.” Whenever the most successful companies look for executive leadership training, they turn to Vengel Consulting for the best managerial programs in the country.



About Vengel Consulting

For a number of years, Vengel Consulting, the management training program company inspired by the teachings of Alan Vengel, has been a leader in teaching and communicating influencing skills. Alan Vengel is a strong believer that leadership influence is the most powerful kind of influence in any venture, and he strives to teach businesses more effective methods of motivating their employees. With Vengel Consulting, managers and executives will learn how to motivate a group to be more efficient through effective communication instead of costly incentives. For additional information please visit, http://vengelconsulting.com/.