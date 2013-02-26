VenTek International Unveils New Website for Consumers of Advanced Automated Payment Systems

Petaluma, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- VenTek International, the leader in automated parking solutions, recently unveiled a new website that let’s clients learn about the company and its services. VenTek has been providing automated payment solutions since 1950 and is the longest standing US manufacturer of automated parking solutions. In recent years, however, with budgets tightening and automation taking a greater role where human attendants used to function, the demand for automated revenue control systems has grown tremendously. With this greater attention, the owners of VenTek International work hard to keep up with the latest trends and developing an informative and effective website is part of that process.



Visitors to the new website will find a site designed with the client in mind. On the home page they will see large squares with images representing the four primary automated solutions the company offers. These include parking solutions, parks & recreation solutions, public transit and commuter rail solutions and parking access control solutions. A click on any of the images takes the site visitor to a page that presents a comprehensive review of that particular solution. Clicking on parking solutions for example will reveal the various automated parking solutions offered by VenTek International and readers are able to learn about a variety of solutions that might fit their needs.



Another section of the website takes visitors to the product page where the company’s various product models are revealed and discussed. Each product model is represented by a large image and is accompanied by a thorough description. One section of the site that is already proving popular with visitors is the client services portal that allows clients to contact the company and keep track of their current orders. The new website also has a built in social media feature that allows visitors to connect to the company’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn sites.



Those who want to learn more can visit the website, call 707.773.3373 to speak with a company representative or contact the company on the website’s “Contact Us” page.