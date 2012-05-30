Ventilator Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Indian ventilator market in India is poised to grow at a healthy rate as more and more hospitals and nursing homes develop specialized intensive care units. Also, as the life expectancy rate is increasing so ventilators would be more in use to treat elderly patients.



The report begins with an introduction which explains the salient features of ventilators and its usefulness. Also, the report explains the various types of ventilators in the market. In the market overview part the market size of ventilators in terms of value as well as volume is estimated. Furthermore, the report highlights the features of a modern ventilator. Also, purchase criteria for ventilators are illustrated. The report also contains the demand for ventilators from various regions and the dependency on imports. It explains the market segments based on production and how is it changing.



In the next section drivers and challenges has been highlighted. Drivers include improving hospital infrastructure, which in turn would require more number of ventilators in future. Better technological advancements will act as a driver for the ventilator market in India. As ventilators become more portable, it aids in the growth of the ventilator market. Growing incidence of cardiovascular disease at relatively young age has impacted the ventilator market in a positive way. Also as the number of senior citizens in India keeps on increasing, the demand of ventilators should see a rise. Home care ventilation and positive features of non invasive ventilation has made ventilators more acceptable to the patients and hospitals. Also, as the country places more emphasis on the healthcare segment in this budget, it is likely to see strengthening of the government hospital infrastructure. Challenges identified are include poor quality of machines used which hamper the growth of the market. Also, as the government is not strict about the import of ventilators in India, no tab is kept on the quality. Sometimes problems associated with use of ventilators take a toll on the growth prospects of ventilator market. Furthermore, due to currency fluctuation the profit margin of the manufacturer takes a hit.





Trends identified include use of universal ventilators by small clinics and mini hospitals as it can serve both adult as well as neonates. Thus, the hospital can save on money as well as space. Also, refurbished ventilators are more in use in smaller hospitals due to cost advantage. Furthermore, low cost ventilators from Indian manufacturers are also used by hospitals as they are cheap compared to their foreign counterparts. The technological trends include all types of ventilation techniques which are in vogue and their utility.



The competition section begins with a Porter’s five forces model which analyses the dynamics of the market. The competition section also has a bubble chart which provides the relative positions of the players based on their revenue, net profit and asset value. The major players in the market have been profiled which includes a financial summary for each of the players. Key ratios and key contacts are also listed. The last section offers strategic recommendations for the players in the ventilator market.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/78734/ventilator-market-in-india-2012.html