Ventilator Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Emerging Technology Trends, Regional Analysis and Challenges
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The global "ventilators market size" is estimated to gain momentum on account of the increasing number of ICU admissions that require mechanical ventilation. This is further attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases that requires critical care equipment such as incubators, ventilator, and other devices. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Ventilator Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Adult, and Pediatric & Neonatal), By Interface (Invasive, and Non-invasive), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027", offers a comprehensive overview of the market. According to this report, the value of the market was USD 2.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.13 billion by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 and 2027.
The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.
Advent of New Mechanical Ventilators will Add Impetus to Market
A ventilation machine provides artificial or mechanical respiration to a patient suffering from any chronic disease. The current COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the number of patients requiring intensive and critical medical aid. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports an estimate of
About 4.7 million people suffering from COVID-19 all over the world as per May 18, 2020. Therefore, a rise in the number of critical care unit cases is a significant factor in propelling the ventilator market growth. In addition to this, the rising disposable incomes of people and their willingness to spend more on advanced healthcare services have encouraged the improvement and up-gradation of healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities. This is also adding impetus to the market.
Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:
GE Healthcare
Hamilton Medical AG
Vyaire Medical, Inc.
Medtronic
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Getinge AB
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
Other vendors
