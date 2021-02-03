New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Ventilators are required in hospitals and medical institutions to provide ventilation to critical patients. Ventilation offers many benefits like minimal side effects and lower adverse effects on systemic and pulmonary circulation.



Market Drivers



An increase in the prevalence of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), technological innovation, robust growth in the geriatric population, and increased incidence of respiratory emergencies in respiratory care devices are key factors that will drive the mechanical ventilator market growth during the forecast period. The evolution of cost-effective, patient-friendly, and portable devices encourage their usage.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Limited, Draegerwerk AG CO. KGaA, Medtronic PLC, GE Healthcare, Smiths Group PLC, ResMed Inc., and Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG, among others.



Rising geriatric population base requiring long term ventilation is estimated to drive the demand for healthcare facilities offering long-term treatment for chronic respiratory diseases. The rising need for emergency treatment for prolonged illnesses and protracted treatment associated with lung diseases in children and adults is estimated to boost the growth of the market.



Regional Landscape



North America emerged as the dominator of the market for ventilators accounting for a revenue share of 31.7% in 2020 and is expected to show robust growth. The increasing number of critical severe COVID-19 patients in the U.S. coupled with the presence of leading manufacturers can be attributed to this dominance.



In the Asia Pacific, the market is expected to exhibit a robust growth rate during the forecast period due to rising cases of COVID-19, increasing healthcare expenditure, chronic respiratory diseases, and several collaborations and strategic agreements. Additionally, the growth within this region can be attributed to the development of infrastructure and healthcare policies, ensuring better care provided to individuals. The changing lifestyle habits also boost the market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ventilator market on the basis of type, target population, end user, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Mechanical Ventilators

Invasive Ventilator

Non-Invasive Ventilator



Target Population Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Global Ventilator Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Ventilator Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. High usage in Covid-19 virus



4.2.2.2. Increased adoption in medical sector



4.2.2.3. Advancement in technology



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High initial setup cost



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued…



