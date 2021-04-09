Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global ventilators market is expected to reach USD 1,600.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for ventilators is experiencing a high demand from hospital, ambulatory care centers, home care settings, and emergency medical services, attributable to its functionality to support respiration during injury, sickness, or sedation/anesthesia in the course of surgeries/operation The increasing occurrences of respiratory diseases encompassing respiratory syndrome, asthma, and abrupt respiratory disease epidemics like SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 are among the significant factor driving the demand for the ventilator market.



The report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ventilators market. Every industry vertical across the globe has been affected by the pandemic, and the report assesses if the impact of the pandemic on the ventilators market has been positive or negative. It also sheds light on the effect of the financial difficulties and supply disruption caused by the pandemic in the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers a current and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the overall growth of the ventilators market.



Key Highlights From The Report



By mode, pressure mode ventilation held a substantial market share in 2019, as it allows for measured control of peak inspiratory pressure (PIP) and mean air passage pressure, thus preventing barotrauma.



The market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, attributed to high population density and increasing expenditure by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the growing occurrences of respiratory disorders in the APAC region and a rise in the geriatric population causative of the market growth in the region.



Key participants include Medtronic, GE Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical, Zoll Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Schiller, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd, and Philips Healthcare, among others.



The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Emergen Research has segmented the global ventilators market on the basis of interface, type, mode, end-users, and region:



Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

Infant/Neonatal Ventilators



Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Dual/Combined Mode Ventilation

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Setting

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Ventilator market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Ventilator market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Ventilator market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Ventilator market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Ventilator Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

