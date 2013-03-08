Ventless Fireplaces Pros Replaces Traditional Smokey Fireplaces

Camas, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The modern fireplace can find itself sitting comfortably in any room, because of its feature which do not need any sort of vents, it can practically be placed anywhere in a room and give warmth during the cold seasons.



Ventless Fireplace Pros have everything when it comes to ventless fireplace and their products are affordable, almost everyone can purchase them. The high demand for the modern fireplace have encouraged several manufacturers to up the competition by releasing magnificent designs perfect for any home.



Different types of Ventless Fireplace Fuel Source



Because this kind of fireplace does not burn wood, it takes its fuel from something else and they are as follows:



Bio Ethanol Fireplace



This kind of fireplace can be a secondary source of heat in any home. It is a bio ethanol fuel, they usually come in 1 liter containers that are poured into a metal insert.



Gel Fireplace



This one uses alcohol-based gel fuel in cans. They are completely portable and can be moved room to room with ease. They also create a crackling sound similar to the traditional fireplace. This one is great to be placed in a corner of a bedroom or a living room.



There are many types of ventless fireplaces and one used for aesthetic purposes most of the time is the wall fireplace as it really gives off the cozy feeling of fire and also warms up the room. It can be powered by gel or bio ethanol fuel depending on personal taste and its intended use in a living space.



The designs of ventless fireplaces are numerous to choose from and one from Ventless Fireplace Pros will definitely match any room design. One can always visit the website more information http://www.ventlessfireplacepros.com/



About Ventless Fireplace Pros

Ventless Fireplaces Pros is leading company when it comes to modern fireplaces. They have an extensive selection of ventless fireplaces for the modern home and are proud of the price ranges that they offer.



They believe that one does not need to have a fortune in order to avail of such luxury.



For more information and other media related inquiries, please call:



Loren Taylor

Phone: 1-888-562-7602

Email: info@ventlessfireplacepros.com

Website: http://www.ventlessfireplacepros.com/

Complete Address: 415 NE Cedar St, Suite B, Camas, Washington, Zip Code 98607