VentlessFireplacePros.com Bring Latest Innovations to the Original Technology

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- When man mastered Fire, the technological age began. Fire has been a symbol of progress and of passion, of transcendence and of the home- the hearth to which the hero returns.



Yet in the modern age our burning passion for technology has caused us to leave fire increasingly behind us, in favor of electrical heating systems. New homes are being build with boilers but without chimneys, and many apartments do not offer the option of having a fireplace for lack of proper ventilation.



Ventless Fireplace Pros have launched their website to share the ways in which the very latest technology has been blended with the one that started it all, to create usable fire features for the home without the need to chimneys and ventilation.



The fireplaces use three distinct types of fuel, and the products are distinguished by these types into categories.



Electric fireplaces use projection and simulation techniques together with a typical electric heating system to simulate the aesthetic and practical applications of the home fire without the need for a separate fuel supply.



For those interested only in genuine combustion, Biofuel fireplaces are listed that are suitable for indoor use and come in a range of stylish contemporary designs, all without the need for a chimney.



Gel fireplaces are also listed, which uses OSHA and EPA compliant Real Flame gel: an environmentally friendly, clean burning gel that doesn't leave any messy soot, smoke, or ashes behind.



The fireplaces are also available in an unprecedented number of styles and applications. Where in the past the hearth was a large, ornamental wall piece, the fireplace can now become a desktop ornament, a wall hanging, a multifunctional tabletop or TV station, or a living room centerpiece.



All the products are purchasable through the website, with toll-free phone and instant messaging support from within the website should users require access to customer service.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “We feel we have brought together a really exciting range of products that can bring fire safely and stylishly back into the modern homestead. The lack of appropriate ventilation is no longer a barrier for those who want to adorn their apartment with the mercurial and fascinating properties of fire.”



About Ventless Fireplace Pros

Ventless Fireplace Pros is part of a group of niche websites forming the Pro Home Stores group. It provides ventless fireplace products and associated accessories without tax, and with free delivery. For more information please visit: http://www.ventlessfireplacepros.com/