Ventrus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTUS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Ventrus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTUS) shares was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Ventrus Biosciences Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Ventrus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTUS) between December 17, 2010 and June 22, 2012, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ventrus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTUS) concerning whether a series of statements by Ventrus Biosciences Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On December 16, 2010, Ventrus Biosciences announced the Pricing of Its Initial Public Offering.



On March 3, 2011, Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. announced that it has selected inVentiv Clinical Solutions to manage its Phase III pivotal trial with Iferanserin and Almac Group to provide electronic patient-reported outcomes solutions. On March 18, 2011, Ventrus BioSciences, Inc. announced that it has filed a revised protocol with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with new, more robust definitions for efficacy endpoints that were recommended by the FDA in a recent meeting with the company for the first pivotal study of the company's iferanserin (VEN 309) ointment.



Shares of Ventrus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTUS) increased from $6.00 per share in Jan. 2011 to as high as $20.16 per share in May 2011.



On August 16, 2011, Ventrus Biosciences Inc announced the launch of the First Pivotal Trial of Ventrus Biosciences’ experimental drug iferanserin, or VEN 309.On November 9, 2011, Ventrus Biosciences Inc announced its 3Q 2011 Financial Results. Among other things, Ventrus Biosciences also reported its clinical trial progress and the initial topline results of a market research study commissioned by it and conducted by Princeton Biometrics on the U.S. market for iferanserin (VEN-309). On Nov. 14, 2012, Ventrus Biosciences Inc announced that it validated a large Patient Potential for VEN 309 with Survey Data from 10,000 Consumers. On Nov. 18, 2011, Ventrus BioSciences, Inc. announced that it completed its acquisition of all rights and title to VEN 309 (iferanserin) from the licensor. On Jan. 13, 2012, Ventrus BioSciences, Inc. announced the online publication of the prior Phase 2b study utilizing iferanseri. On April 30, 2012, Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. (announced that it has completed patient enrollment and randomization in the first Phase 3 clinical trial of iferanserin (VEN 309). On May 9, 2012, Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2012.



Then on June 25, 2012, Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:VTUS) reported that its Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of iferanserin (VEN 309) in patients with hemorrhoidal disease did not meet its endpoints.



Shares of Ventrus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTUS) declined from as high as$12.26 per share on Jun. 22, 2012 to as low as $4.27 on Jun 29, 2012 and continued to declined to as low as $2.06 per share on Nov. 13, 2012.



On Feb. 12, 2013, NASDAQ:VTUS shares closed at $2.66 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week high of $13.53 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Ventrus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTUS) between December 17, 2010 and June 22, 2012, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com