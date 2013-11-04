Venture Point to Hold Seminar Entitled, "How to Reach Top Mexican Investor" on November 5th in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Taking into consideration the purchasing power of the US Hispanic market Venture Point will hold an informative seminar on November 5th at 7:00 p.m. in San Antonio, Texas entitled “How To Reach Top Mexican Investor”. The subject is especially relevant to businesses in San Antonio as currently San Antonio’s Hispanics make up 67 percent of the nation’s Mexican culture population.



The evening’s presenter will be entrepreneur Luis Escobar who will discuss the Mexican sector’s growing purchasing power compound annual growth rate of 5.8 percent. This statistic reflects the Hispanic market since 1980 and is staggering considering it’s more than twice as fast as the 2.52 percent rate for total US purchasing during the same period.



Venture Point provides monthly no cost classes for local business owners, solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, college students, geeks and Venture Point members. The educational resource provides information on marketing, investing, branding, social networking and entrepreneurship.



For more information visit http://www.venturepointsa.com/landing-page.



CONTACT:

Luis Escobar

(210-598-5595)