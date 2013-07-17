VentureHire Building Big Data Professional Community

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- VentureHire recently organized a Big Data meetup - Hadoop for Enterprises - in partnership with BigDataJam, a local meetup community in Bangalore. The meetup attended by CEOs and senior practitioners from small and large enterprises. The session was led byMelchiSundaraja, an ex-Google software engineer and cofounder of CloudInfra, a big data company. Participants included ChetanPatil, CEO of Rakya Technologies, a healthcare technology firm, AmitGoel, CEO of KnowlegeFaber, and Deepak Hegde, Director of Software Engineering at Brocade.



ChetanPatil, CEO of Rakya mentioned, “We have been debating whether we should start syncing our healthcare data to Hadoop from our existing system. The unique format of the session provided me some good insights from participating practitioners.” Rakya serves over 20 million patients and over 150 hospitals in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.



According to IDC, “Big Data market is growing at 31.7 percent a year and will be $23.8 billion in 2016”. IDC estimates that Hadoop market is currently $77 million growing at a 60 percent compound annual growth rate and will hit $812.8 million mark in 2016.



“We are seeing a huge adoption of big data technologies among startups and large enterprises. The areas where we seeing most companies being challenged are what big data technologies to adopt and finding the right talent for implementation.” said PrashantKoirala, co-founder of VentureHire. “We are solving this problem using a two prong approach. First, we are creating awareness among practitioners through free online and offline sessions using Google Hangouts, Meetups etc. Second, we are also launching hands-on courses taught by top industry practitioners focused on individuals and corporates who are looking to get trained in big data.”



VentureHire’s Big Data Course on Hadoop and MapReduce is being taught by SandeepKaranth, former researcher at Microsoft and founder of Scibler, a search technology company.The courses is focused on hands-on training with weekend classes and weekdays online support program. VentureHire is also launching similar programs in Washington DC and offering online courses.



VentureHire runs demand-led courses with top Instructors (CEO, CTO, senior product mangers, professionals and practitioners) and content, delivering it through a instructor led blended learning model (online and classroom) with a hiring and assessment layer with each course. Since, beginning of 2013, over 300 people have participated in VentureHire’s online and classroom program. VentureHire offers the education program in US and India.



