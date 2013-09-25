VentureHire Launches Its Popular Android Course Online

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- VentureHire, a new age online university announced that it is launching its popular Android Program Online. VentureHire courses are taught by industry practitioners who are working and building products in specific domain. “Our Android course program has been very popular among industry professionals and we’ve decided to launch our Android Course Online to cater to demand primarily from cities outside Bangalore.” said Prashant Koirala, co-founder of VentureHire.



VentureHire’s online Android program will have the same features as the offline course. The courses are focused on hands-on live training with weekend classes and weekdays online support program. At the end of the course, each participant needs to build an Android application and put it in Google Marketplace to graduate from the program. Graduates will have an opportunity to demo their Android app to the hiring partner companies. The online Android course will be taught by AnupamSrivastava, mobile application engineer at Jutera Labs, a mobile product company based in Austin and Bangalore.



“Our programs are focused on students, professionals and entrepreneurs looking to build specific skill set. The demand for Android developers is growing at significant pace and companies are struggling to find good developers.” said Prashant Koirala. VentureHire is also creating talent in areas of big data, mobility, analytics, product management, digital marketing and offer the program globally. VentureHire offers the education program in US and India.



About VentureHire

VentureHire runs demand-led courses with top Instructors (CEO, CTO, senior product managers, professionals and practitioners) and content, delivering through an instructor led blended learning model (online and classroom) with a hiring and assessment layer for each course. VentureHire also works with startups, angel, venture funded and technology companies to build their team in areas of new technology (big data, mobility, digital marketing etc) and business.



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Ankit Prakash

Company: VH Education Services Pvt. Ltd

Address: 641, Pushpanjali Complex, 80 Feet Road,

Land mark : Near Maharaja Hotel

Koramangala 4th block, Bangalore.

Zip/ Pin- 560034

Contact Number: +91-9590091584

Email Id: ankit@venturehire.co

Website: http://www.venturehire.co/