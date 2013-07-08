VentureHire Launches Practitioner Led Android App Development Classes in India

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- VentureHire announced that it is launching series of Android courses in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. VentureHire courses are taught by industry practitioners who are working and building products in specific domain. “We are building talent in the areas of new technology and business. Our demand-led program allows us to collaborate with practitioners and companies to create talent that can be absorbed by the industry.” said PrashantKoirala, co-founder of VentureHire.



The first Android Course was taught by PreritSrivastava and AbhinavSrivastava, IIT Kgp alumni and founders of X-Pay, mobile payment company. Abhinav mentioned, “VentureHire is doing a great job in creating the talent for the entrepreneurial ecosystem. We enjoy teaching the class because it helps connect to prospective candidates for our company but also keep us connected to peer companies who come in as mentors to the program.” The courses are focused on hands-on training with weekend classes and weekdays online support program. Each participant needs to build an Android application and put it in Google Play to graduate from the program. Graduates will have an opportunity to demo their app to the hiring partners.



Students who attended the first course were new to the Android platform and created their first apps after a month of course. One of the students, Madhu created an app which takes the backup of your contact list and stores it in Google App engine cloud. This application can save time and effort when users are formatting their phone. Another interesting application was a dictionary app which remembers the words when you send text to your friends and auto suggests next time. Rahul , a final year student who created this app feels it would be popular among the youth, who use multilanguage words while texting their friends.



“Our programs are focused on students, professionals and entrepreneurs looking to build specific skill set. The demand for Android developers is growing at significant pace and companies are struggling to find good developers.” said PrashantKoirala. VentureHire is creating talent in areas of big data, mobility, analytics, product management, digital marketing and offer the program globally. Since beginning of 2013, over 300 people have participated in VentureHire’s online and classroom program. VentureHire offers the education program in US and India.



About VentureHire

VentureHire runs demand-led courses with top Instructors (CEO, CTO, senior product mangers, professionals and practitioners) and content, delivering it through a instructor led blended learning model (online and classroom) with a hiring and assessment layer with each course. VentureHire also works with startups, angel, venture funded and big technology companies to build their team in areas of new technology (big data, mobility, digital marketing etc) and business.



