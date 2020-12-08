Venuebility, a Unique Platform Offers a Wide Range of Event Venues to Hire in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- A reputed event management platform in London, Venuebility, offers a wide range of event venues to help event planners find a suitable venue online. The e-commerce platform helps book venues and even connect with various event suppliers like photography, event styling, catering, floristry, entertainment, and many more. This online event management platform helps people to manage everything in one place thus, eliminating the need to manually do event planning. The platform allows customers to create a list of their favourite suppliers meeting their needs and budget.



This event management platform can help people book venues for different types of venues like weddings, conferences, birthday parties, meetings, and more. Whether it is a wedding or a meeting, customers can ensure every event is a grand success with Venuebility. All one has to do is simply enter event information details like purpose, location, number of guests, event style, and time to get available venues list, and book the venue as per choice.



Talking about their platform, a representative from Venuebility stated, "We connect event planners with a wide range of venues and suppliers all in one place. Our marketplace event calculator allows you to cost and compare your full event budget while providing you with real-time venue availability and pricing. It empowers you to make your event planning more efficient and fun. Our platform is a perfect technology displaying strength, operational excellence, and innovation."



Venuebility is a reputed venue booking online platform with years of experience in the industry. Over time, it has built a team of amazing and skilled professionals who closely work with the customers to meet their expectations. They have had the privilege to cater to many well-known brands with their expertise. They even allow the venue owner to list the venue on Venuebility.com thus, increasing sales with qualified bookings and leads. The online platform lets manage calendars, track leads, and set pricing & promotions for the concerned venue without much difficulty.



About Venuebility

Venuebility is a revolutionary e-commerce platform where event planners can find and book a venue online, connect with a broad spectrum of event suppliers and get guideline costing for their event. Venues can showcase their spaces, pricing and availability and suppliers their services and credentials for free. The concept harnesses the power of technology and puts behind the frustrations of time-consuming manual event planning. We promise to offer a 360-degree online event planning experience - simplified and modernised.



For more information, please visit: https://www.venuebility.com