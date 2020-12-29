Venuebility Announce Six Unique Wedding Venues Available for Hire During the Lockdown

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2020 -- Venuebility, the London venue hire platform has today published 6 unique wedding venues for hire in 2021.



The global pandemic has affected many couples who were planning their wedding this year. Many couples have had to postpone their wedding plans and notable venues have not opened up new dates until summer 2021.



With much of the country now moving towards Tier-4 lockdown restrictions, many couples are now turning their attention towards planning their wedding for the future with fewer guests. The government currently seems unlikely to lift the rules surrounding the number of guests at wedding celebrations.



Venuebility has responded by announcing 6 of the top venues in London who are able to cater for smaller weddings of up to 30 guests.



The list has everything from stately homes, banqueting halls through to more intimate venues.



"These six venues have been selected for couples who are seeking a unique wedding venue. They provide an element of sophistication and charm whilst ensuring that the smaller settings are intimate and help you to celebrate your big day," commented Gail Heron at Venuebility. "…finding your dream wedding venue can be a challenge, especially when couples want to maintain the class and elegance of a beautiful venue but with the restrictions of fewer numbers." commented the Sales and Marketing Director from Venuebility.



Tucked away behind St. James' Street is Pickering Place, the home of Berry Brothers and Rudd. Their unique long room and green room provide an elegant space which is ideal for the smaller wedding. Also on the list is the unique Walkway which sits on the top of Tower Bridge. Spanning both the North and South Towers, this award-winning venue is truly iconic but is available for hire for weddings.



Venuebility is a venue and event booking platform designed to connect wedding planners and exclusive London wedding venues together, proving users with a selection of the best unique wedding venues for hire in London. There is no denying the beauty of a rustic barn wedding venue or the grandeur of a stately home, but for many couples, their wedding demands a venue which is truly unique. Find out more information about unique wedding venues for hire in London at https://www.venuebility.com/general/unique-wedding-venues



To find out more information about Venuebility visit



https://www.venuebility.com/



For any media enquires please contact Gary Elliott at Ionic Digital – 0207 100 0726



For all other information please contact Venuebility at https://www.venuebility.com/contact



For more information about Venuebility, please go to https://www.venuebility.com/



About Venuebility

Venuebility provides 360-degree event planning, simplified and modernised. With tailored event-costing calculators and the freedom to connect with venues and suppliers, the platform makes for empowered and unparalleled event planning at full speed. Venue owners benefit from free listings, dedicated venue pages to promote their spaces and a snazzy dashboard to track all enquiries, manage space diaries and set pricing and promotions. Suppliers can showcase their services, case studies and testimonials while gaining more visibility by connecting with event planners and strengthening venue partnerships. A truly mesmerizing, clean, all-in-one event planning solution designed with simplicity in mind that is user-friendly for tech-savvy life in modern Britain.