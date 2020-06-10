Venuebility Brings Venue Owners and Suppliers Under One Roof Helping Individuals Host a Perfect Event

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- Venuebility is one of the leading and revolutionary ecommerce platforms that allows individuals to host the perfect event by bringing venue owners and suppliers - under one roof. Using this advanced platform, individuals can find an ideal venue, and the right suppliers as per their defined needs and budget. No matter what type of event it is or how many guests are attending it, Venuebility has got everything sorted on its platform.



Event planners and individuals can simply sign-up with the platform, select their desired venue and book it in just a few clicks. Also, they can even make use of the platform's event calculator to find the exact cost of the event. Listed here are some of the benefits of Venuebility for event planners and individuals –



- A broad spectrum of venues and suppliers in one place

- Real time venue availability and pricing

- Tailored event calculator to cost and compare your full event budget; and much more.



The interesting thing about this amazing platform is that it also benefits venue owners and suppliers in several ways, including –



- Increases profitability of venue owners with qualified leads

- Puts venues at the forefront and promotes venue owner's spaces

- Helps venue owners track leads and manage venue calendar

- Helps suppliers strengthen their venue partnership and connect with event planners easily

- Gives suppliers wide access to qualified event planners and venues

- Increases visibility of suppliers to display their products; and much more.



Talking about their platform, one of the representatives of Venuebility stated, "Our platform not only helps you book a venue for your event but also connects you with a broad spectrum of event suppliers including catering, entertainment, event styling, floristry, photography and many more who can make you event memorable for all the good reasons."



One of the renowned online event management platforms, Venuebility has years of experience working in this domain. So far, they have had the privilege to serve many world renowned brands with their expertise. They have an outstanding team of highly skilled and talented professionals who go that extra mile to keep the platform in top shape.



About Venuebility

Venuebility is a revolutionary e-commerce platform where event planners can find and book a venue online, connect with a broad spectrum of event suppliers and get guideline costing for their event. Venues can showcase their spaces, pricing and availability and suppliers their services and credentials for free. The concept harnesses the power of technology and puts behind the frustrations of time-consuming manual event planning. They promise to offer a 360-degree online event planning experience - simplified and modernised.



For more information, please visit: https://www.venuebility.com/