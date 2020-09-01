Venuebility Showcases the Leading Party Venues in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- Event planners and event suppliers can now easily search, find and book their ideal London party venues through the new Venuebility website. With a wide range of venues featured, from the likes of Shaka Zulu's King's Club through to The House of Magic in South East London, Venuebility has the best party venues in London.



Venuebility showcases some of London's leading private party venues for hire. If you're looking for an exclusive space in a renowned venue, or a more intimate setting, check out the party venues and explore the possibilities on their new website.



From hidden treasures in the City, to VIP event spaces, Venuebility provide everything from traditional cocktail lounges through to stately homes. All venues are COVID safe and are taking bookings for autumn.



The Venuebility platform is a first of its kind, bringing event planners, suppliers and venues together in a unique online website. Event planners can use the dedicated cost calculator to accurately plan their events whilst viewing accredited suppliers. Venuebility takes the hassle out of event planning and offers the best party venues in London.



Whatever your party theme, our top 10 party venues will showcase the very best that London has to offer. Find your perfect London party venue today at https://www.venuebility.com/general/party-venues-london