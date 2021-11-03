London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2021 -- A sought-after event planning platform, Venuebility.com provides the perfect party and conference venues to host spectacular events. People can search for locations from a comprehensive list of top-class venues and choose the one they find most suitable, depending on their requirements. Their website also serves as a one-stop-shop to book vendors for catering, floristry, photography, and much more. Customers can search and request a quote to check out the prices of the services offered and select the vendor that fits their budget, making the booking process simple and straightforward.



On their website, customers can look for venues for a wide range of events like weddings, parties, dinners, receptions, and conferences, and use multiple filters to screen locations based on their seating capacity, venue setting, availability, etc. With all the services and facilities for event planning under one roof, customers can calculate and compare the budget on the platform itself, making their planning more efficient. Moreover, venue owners can directly list their properties on the platform and gain access to qualified leads and get more bookings to increase profitability.



Venuebility.com is a leading event management website that offers access to a wide range of popular venues across London at competitive prices. It offers its services for all kinds of events ranging from social gatherings to high-profile business meetings, at world-class locations. The unique user-friendly website helps users in quickly searching for the locations of their choice and expertly connects them to venue providers directly based on their needs and requirements.



Talking about their event planning platform, a representative of the company stated, "Venuebility is a unique platform offering a wide variety of event venues to hire in London. Using this platform, you can search, book, and manage your next event, with over 1,000 unique venues to choose from. Explore our wide selection of the most popular party venues for hire as well as our range of unique conference settings for business meetings."



About Venuebility

Venuebility is a revolutionary e-commerce platform where event planners can find and book an event venue online, connect with a broad spectrum of event suppliers and get guideline costing for their event. Venues can showcase their spaces, pricing and availability and suppliers their services and credentials for free. The concept harnesses the power of technology and puts behind the frustrations of time-consuming manual event planning. They promise to offer a 360-degree online event planning experience - simplified and modernised.



For more information, please visit: https://www.venuebility.com