Venus Factor: 12 Week Fat Loss System PDF - Manual / eBook Preview

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- The Venus Factor that is emerging as one of the most talked about fat-burning programs for women for its potential of reshaping the female body has caught the attention of VenusFactorReview101.com’s Stan Stevenson, prompting an investigative Venus Factor review.



“The Venus Factor is a total weight loss and body re-shaping program. This 12-week fitness program is divided into 3 phases, each of which is 4 weeks long,” reports Stevenson. “During each of the phases, you will have access to the complete routine with pictures, explanations, and videos that you can use and you’re also given a specific workout plan to follow.”



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook



The components that make up The Venus Factor are Primary diet and weight reduction manual, The 12-week exercise system that can be done at home or inside a gym, which includes a library associated with instructional exercise movies, Digital Nutritionist software app which calculates the specific caloric and protein needs specific for body measurements, a personal online community where users can meet other Venus members, start their own personal blog inside the community, or just search other members blogs as well as forum for information. In The Venus Catalog Podcast, other Venus members include their weight loss testimonials on how they used The Venus Factor program to attain their weight loss goals.



“The workouts in The Venus Factor are made up of a series of weight lifting and strength exercises. The goal is to sculpt a better looking body by toning and molding your muscles to create the kind of measurements which make up the Venus Index,” says Stevenson. “The Venus Index is about shaping up in a new and feminine way through workouts that contain a lot of different exercises. Many of the exercises that you do here are complex and include a variety of muscles and movements.”



About http://www.venusfactor.com

Venus Factor is an effective weight loss program especially designed for women by John Barban who is a known and qualified nutritionist and biologist himself.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook