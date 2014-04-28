Venus Factor 12 Week Women Weight Loss Program by John Barban - Does This Fitness System Really Work?

Orcutt, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- The Venus Factor - In today's eat-and-run, massive-portion-sized culture, maintaining a healthy weight can be tough, and losing weight, even tougher. Women often find it harder than men to shed excess pounds. In part that's because women's bodies have a tendency to "hold on" to a certain amount of fat. But in some cases the problem can be traced directly to certain habits and lifestyle trap. In the past two decades, the number of seriously overweight women in their 20s shot up by more than 60 percent, according to government statistics.



Nearly half of women in their 30s and more than half of women in their 40s are overweight. John Barban, a qualified nutritionist and human biology expert, has come up with a fat-torching plan for women that really will subtract extra pounds from their body in 12 week — without starvation, bizarre supplements, or cutting out entire food groups. How? It's all about calorie-controlled diet combined with exercise.This program is a game-changer which has quickly drawn the attention of women across the world for its potential of reshaping the female body. It’s so simple and easy, yet extremely effective.



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Research shows that women attempt to shed pounds an average of seven times in their lives, but rarely find a lasting solution. One reason: Hundreds of fad diets, weight-loss programs and outright scams aren’t realistic.They require to drastically cut calories, skip all favorite treats, or fill up on foods that they wouldn’t even eat if they were starving. Venus Factor is such a strategic plan that will boost the level of Leptins to get rid of unwanted flab that accumulates in the areas of the belly, hips, and buttocks in women.



The Venus Factor is committed providing the most relevant, impartial and up to date advice on weight loss based on nutritionally balanced meals to slim down in a healthy, sustainable way. No magic pills, no crazy diets - just a simple, easy-to-use program that helps women to stay in their calorie budget. The weight-loss diet plan models healthy eating patterns that can be followed for lifelong weight control. The revolutionary program consists of such life style that is life changing and completely caters to the popular demand of women.



About www.VenusFactor.com

Women have different heights and with the help of the determined ratio by John, one can easily fit into the ideal body shape to look more stunning than before. It signifies height-to-waist, waist-to-hip and waist-to-shoulder ratio to maintain the appealing physique that one could desire for. It takes into account a special approach that makes it the best among the other claimed programs. This highly successful weight loss program has been getting lots of buzz in the market due to the fantastic results their customers have been experiencing. Women are seeing some of the most impressive results with this safe, yet powerful weight loss program without the side effects.