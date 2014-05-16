Venus Factor Comprehensive Review by TheHealthDiaries Exposes Secret and Unique Weight Loss System for Women

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The Venus Factor (VF), is a special protocol that has been exclusively designed for women who have been suffering from an excessive weight problem since several years and no remedy seems to work for them. It consists of a nutrition plan based on 12 weeks which consists of remedies that can help increase the body’s metabolic rate to such a level that it can burn off significant amounts of fat in no time. This program has been prepared by John Barban who has been working as a consultant with some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies that sell weight loss supplements, for more than a decade now. However, the VF does not involve the use of any supplements, or any strenuous cardio exercise or depressingly strict dieting. It is a 100% natural remedy.



Why did John develop this plan?

Prior to the development of the VF, John had helped several men attain their dream perfect body weight but for women, he had nothing. When his beloved elder sister, Lisa approached him to help him with this problem, John felt very disappointed when he had no solution to offer to her. Lisa was facing severe problems in her social and personal life due to the excess weight problem. When she had her first child the problem worsened; she crossed 210 pounds at merely a 5’1 height. Lisa’s life was a disaster after that.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD VENUS FACTOR EBOOK BY JOHN BARBAN



To help his sister who he absolutely adored, John dedicated himself to an intensely thorough and comprehensive research in order to develop a plan that would actually help women encounter the weight problem. It took him 2 years of extensive study before he discovered this miraculous protocol – The Venus Factor.



How does the Venus Factor work?

Leptin is the master hormone which controls the human body’s ability to burn fat. The VFconsists of several methods guaranteed to improve and enhance the female metabolic rate at a level which is optimum for burning off maximum fat.



There are several benefits that the users of VF can achieve through using this program including:



1.No giving up on tasty food items

2.No long strenuous cardio exercises

3.No stringent diet plans to follow

4.A healthier and fresher looking body



“I am so grateful to John who is an amazing guy by the way; he’s the type of trainer that a trainer like me looks up to. It’s important to understand that a complete program like this one is very hard to find and making things easier to do is essential for success when you’re too busy with your own life, let professionals like John, Brad and his team (yes their team because they are also FANTASTIC responding practically within the hour for any inquiries) ENSURE you have ALL the tools you need to reach the BEST SHAPE you have ever been in your entire life and your only responsibility is commit to



JUST DO IT no excuses, not with a program like Venus Factor that works no questions asked as long as you do it”, Jannette from Quebec said. Jannette is 54 years old and has lost 60lbs.with the VF.



About www.venusfactor.com

Right now, the VF will cost its immediate buyers only $47. The purchase would include several other free bonuses including numerous workout coaching lesson videos.