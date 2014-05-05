Venus Factor - Fat Loss Scam or Not?

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The Venus Factor may seem like a scam but upon further review, its a fat loss program designed exclusively for women. Incredibly, they claim that this system allows women to still lose weight while continuing to enjoying the same foods they always liked the most. This revolutionary way to lose weight has caught the attention of AllReviews. info Kate Sjoquist, prompting an investigative review.



"After exhaustive research on the human body in relation to cellulite and fat loss, John Barban developed the Venus Factor, a very popular program that not only delivers women significant fat loss, but also a more feminine, shapely body." reports Sjoquist "He has created several successful weight loss systems in the past, however this is his first attempt at developing a body shaping program designed specifically for women. This is a program were the focus is on achieving the perfectly proportionate body, not just on loosing weight fast or bulking up."



"Women have to deal with specific issues when it comes to losing weight in a healthy manner, and it is extremely easy is to become frustrated when dieting and exorcising efforts do not produce results in a short period of time."



"John Barban's research led him to isolated Leptin as the one key hormone in woman's fat loss. The Venus Factor focuses on that key weight loss hormone Leptin, because it has been proven to play a extremely important role in woman's weight loss. While women have a stronger resistance to Lepatin in comparison to their male counterparts, women also can have as much as twice the level of Lepatin in their system.



"Unfortunately, I've learned that most women can be a lot less responsive to the Leptin signal to burn fat cells and they can actually build up a Leptin resistance." states Rosequist. The Venus Factor explains and shows women how to induce natural metabolic override to overcome the body's resistance to Leptin, unleashing the Leptin full fat-burning potential. This program explains and shows women how they can achieve fast, permanent fat loss enjoyably without restricting the foods they want.



This Venus Factor review uncovered that their entire body shaping program is offered in a complete 12 week weight loss system combined with well made workout videos, detailed high quality video coaching lessons, and complete access to their large online membership community known as Venus Immersion. John Barban's program doesn't spend or focus time on encouraging women to use complicated exercise equipment, extensive cardio exercises or starve to thin systems. Instead he uses a simple to follow program combined with a easy to follow diet, and exercise program that can be completed in 12 weeks.



The Venus Factor, is a fat loss program designed exclusively for women. They claim that this system allows women to still lose weight while continuing to enjoying the same foods they always liked the most. The Venus Factor focuses on that key weight loss hormone Leptin, because it has been proven to play a extremely important role in woman's weight loss. While women have a stronger resistance to Lepatin in comparison to their male counterparts, women also can have as much as twice the level of Lepatin in their system.



Sjoquist concludes that The Venus Factor can help women lose weight while building sexy curves in all the right places while focusing on the correct body shape, not just a low overall weight. If your a women interested achieving that classically proportioned female body rather than the anorexic looking stick-thin figure or the overly masculine, brawny boxy look then maybe John Barban and his program is not such a scam after all. Some things are too good to be true.