Venus Factor Program Review - Great Package to Dominate the Weight Loss Venus Factor Online Market

Orcutt, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- John Barban, a specialist in human biology and nutrition, is the author of The Venus Factor; a training and nutrition weight loss program that has helped thousands of women to achieve healthy full figures. John has worked in the diet, sports supplement business, researching and developing sports and weight loss supplements, and he still consults supplement companies on new prescriptions and product development.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook



Main Features of the Venus Factor:



-The Venus Factor program comes in form of eBooks with hyperlinks, which can be accessed in the Venus Forum or Account where a person downloads all their materials. A person will receive emails of future updates to the program which one can download too using the same method illustrated above.

-The recommended calorie intake for women weight loss is not fixed. The calories she can eat to achieve maximum fat loss should be within the structure of the Venus Factor 12 week set of rules, so that she can only consume the best fat burning foods.

-Women can use the program’s virtual nutritionist with any eating approach. The program however recommends that her pursue the program’s 12-week protocol only.

-The Venus Factor Virtual Nutritionist is a calculator that measures women Venus Ideal and her minimum calorie requirements.

-The program has a tracker tool to keep her motivated. It shows how well she has kept on track.



If any women is new to weight lifting, this program recommends training 3 days a week; if she is already experienced with weights, she can do them more than the 3 days but do not be overly excessive with the weights. She can do all 3 days in a row and fast forward into the next week. Once she learns all the routines, she can plan her workouts depending on her own goals, training, and lifestyle. She can mix various routines to create a plan that suits her.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook



Venus Factor is a body makeover program designed for women. The rationale behind this program is for women to train their bodies in order to achieve a full figure healthy shape; it focuses on rep range between 10-12 reps, whose main purpose is to building muscle combined with a diet of the best fat burning foods. All workouts are done in a rotation with 60 seconds rest in between exercises.



Most of the training programs in the market today do not address the fundamental issue of shaping a woman’s body. They mainly focus on a diet of belly fat burning foods and some fat loss works on women’s abdominal area and completely neglect to address the one thing every woman desires; natural sexy womanly curves!



Advantages of the Venus Factor:



-The workouts are well outlined using videos and pictures to make it easier for ladies to follow and perform the exercises correctly.

-The program mostly focuses on women, of all shapes and sizes. A lady must be in good health to be able to endure the workouts.

-The program core interest is to get one’s body into a perfect feminine shape that suits her body type.

-A lady does not have to watch her calorie intake in a strict manner. She can eat all her favorite foods, within the recommended healthy ratios.

-No gym equipment is required; all the workouts can be done in the comfort of home.

-The author of this program also offers a 60 days money back guarantee.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook



Anyone also get to network with the Venus community, which is incredibly supportive; lady gets a chance to interact with thousands of other women who have experienced success through this program. She can ask questions, chat and make new friendships with other women who have experienced a positive changed in their body. She also get to experience numerous inspirations and motivation form time to time, to encourage her on their weight loss program and achieve the lean sexy body she have always desired. With the Venus Factor community, a lady will never work alone since all the women involved are like family, always there to encourage her and make her feel comfortable and energized to work even harder to achieve their ultimate goal of a full feminine well-toned body.



About www.venusfactor.com

Venus Factor is an effective weight loss program especially designed for women by John Barban who is a known and qualified nutritionist and biologist himself.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook