Venus Factor Review - Enlightens Readers on Whether the System Will Work for Women or Not

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Being healthy is a goal for just about everyone because nothing beats health. It is a well known fact that people can’t fully enjoy living if they are sick and out of shape because that affects all aspects of their lives. Women face some unique challenges in getting the bathroom scale to budge. And these challenges are both medical and emotional in nature. Women's bodies are built differently than men's - women have more fat and less muscle. And less lean body mass means they have lower resting metabolic rates compared with men.



Women burn fewer calories on a baseline level. And that smaller body size means women burn fewer calories with the same amount of exercise. The Venus Factor is a diet and fitness system designed by Author John Barban, especially for the female body that has taken a new approach to weight loss for women. The program is well defined to their purpose, which focuses on women's metabolism to achieve the smart figure without diverse effects. It gives instant, online access to a simple, step-by-step 12-week system how to quickly and easily lose weight and tone a sculpted, sexy body using a combination of nutrition and fun female fat loss workouts.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD VENUS FACTOR EBOOK



After years of dedicated study and research, John Barban discovered the reason why women face so much more difficulty in shedding extra weight as compared to men. The reason, as shared by John Barban in his nutrition plan, is the irregular movements in the levels of Leptin in females. Leptin is the master hormone that controls how fast or slow the body can burn fat. An increased level of Leptin in the body leads to an increased metabolic rate while low levels of Leptin are treated by the body as a signal to store more fat.Women naturally have twice as much of Leptin in their body as compared to men.



However, there are two unique facts that pose a serious threat to an effective and consistent fat loss process in females.Firstly, women have a natural “Leptin Resistance” tendency which makes their body 3 times less responsive to Leptin’s signal to burn fat than men. Secondly, Leptin levels in the female body drop significantly every time they take up dieting. These two factors combined lead to a sharp decrease in the metabolic rate. This is where the magic of Venus Factor comes in.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD VENUS FACTOR EBOOK



Furthermore, Dr. Jill Hollowell said, “I’ve never reviewed a nutrition plan so perfectly catered for the female metabolism and hormonal environment to encourage quick, sustainable fat loss.”



About http://www.venuefactor.com

Venus Factor has been designed to give its users a complete guide to as to how they can enhance the Leptin utilization of their body. Hence, they discover the secret to burn excess fat at a much higher rate than before. As of now, the Venus Factor System is available for only $47 which includes The Venus Factor, The Venus Factor Workouts with 143 premium video coaching lessons and access to the Venus Immersion community.