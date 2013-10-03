Venus Factor Review - Shocking News for Women

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Venus Factor is a fat loss program especially designed for women so that they can have a body that they dream of. Women are mostly concerned with their toned body so that they can sport a bikini. Well, for women having objectives like having a bikini body is no surprise and they all like to flaunt their bodies and being praised for having a nice figure. Unlike other fat loss or weight loss programs, Venus Factor is especially designed for women and only women. The writer of this program has particularly raised a very common point through this fat loss program is that every gender has a different metabolism therefore, it requires a different approach. Venus Factor does exactly that by providing an all different approach towards fat loss for women.



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The program is designed by a person known as John Barban who has a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Human Biology and nutrition from the University of Guelph. Therefore, John has very vast knowledge and understanding about the human body and mechanism and thus a woman can use the program without any hesitation. The program claims that a woman can get a perfect and toned bikini body in just a matter of weeks and 12 weeks to be exact which means more or less three months.



There’s a clear and visible reason as to why the Venus Factor is only for women. The reason behind that is women have a very different metabolism as compared to men. Since metabolism is responsible for burning fat in the body it is important for a fat loss program to actually to boost up metabolism. The program is pretty simple and easy to execute plus it doesn’t force women to consume or do anything unnatural so it’s safe as well, which is kind of a great thing and hard to find.



The program promises and does exactly what it claims that is to provide a bikini body for women in 12 weeks and that too without working out and spending hours in the gym and neither consuming any sort of artificial medicine. The Venus Factor program has some of the few exercises and nutrition and other caloric meter that will help women keep in track of the progress. The program also has a community where the rest of the users share their experiences and stories so that one can know that she is doing right.



About Venus Factor

Venus Factor is a fat loss program dedicated for women so that they can get a body they dream of. The program is designed by a nutrition and health specialist John Barban so that a woman can be sure about using the program.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook



For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/venus-factor-review-shocking-discovery-for-women-341886.htm



Press Release Contact:



Ana Spencer

info@applenmicro.com

http://www.venusfactor.com/welcome/



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook