Venus Factor Review - Should Women Really Go for This

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- John Barbaran is a well known fitness professional. Although much of his work in the past has been focused on helping men achieve what he calls the perfect ratio, he has been focusing his time lately on helping women to drop and keep off unwanted weight.



The Venus Factor is John Barbaran's latest workout specifically designed for women. As soon as the fitness industry heard that he was releasing another workout system many influential authors and bloggers immediately jumped at the opportunity to write a review of the program. And after looking at all of the Venus Factor reviews that have been surfacing there is one common trait that comes across - it's good.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook



But is Venus Factor really as good as everyone is saying and does it actually work? Although there has been some hype surrounding the workout it really is a solid, well tested program. Because Barbaran designed the program specifically for women and flat-out turns men away from it he was able to focus on the details and tailor the eating and workout aspects for women. With this laser focus approach, many women are finding great success.



Here are the main sections for "The Venus Factor: 12-Week Fat Loss System"

What is the Venus Factor

Gender Differences In Metabolism

Nutrition Science

Calories

Weight vs. Shape

The Venus Index Measurements

12-Week Undulating Metabolic Override Program

The Venus Factor Virtual Nutritionist

Also, the workout program includes a separate PDF that outlines the 12 week workout program and even includes links to a private website that demonstrates each exercise via a high quality video. In addition to these PDF's there is an option to buy the following three PDF's:



Venus Factor Final Phase - This book teaches advanced strategies to get toned.



Venus Factor Cookbook - This book aims at making cooking and preparing meals quick and easy.



Venus Factor Slim in 7 - This is a one week approach to shedding water weight and looking much leaner than one really is.



These options are not necessary when looking at the standard package but they can make a nice addition if one is interested.



Overall The Venus Factor is a solid workout program for any woman who is looking for an outlined approached to losing unsightly fat and keeping it off. This is not and does not promise to be some magic pill, but if one is willing to put in the work, the results are actually guaranteed!



John Barbaran is offering a full money back guarantee to anyone who tries the program out and is not impressed with the results. He is allowing women to simply send him an email and he will promptly provide a full refund. This really shows that he believes in the system and with the successful track record that he is known for, this really is no surprise.



About www.venusfactor.com

Venus Factor is an effective weight loss program especially designed for women by John Barban who is a known and qualified nutritionist and biologist himself.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook