Venus Factor Review Includes Heartfelt Testimonial About the Workout

If you're like me, then you're a middle aged woman who has been through every diet imaginable. Whether you were convinced you were overweight back in high school when trying out for the cheerleading team, or realizing you're actually fat in college when trying to go for a hefty jog before classes, or as a young woman who says, "I'm fat!" and then proceeds to cry. Either way, I've found that The Venus Factor has helped me start my journey on the right foot. In this Venus Factor Review I will share with you some things I like and some things I don't like about John Barban's workout for women.



So anyway, let’s not speak of how it is now, approaching my twilight years, and looking in the mirror and just laughing. I’ve got fat everywhere and my doctor says if this keeps up I’ll be dying of a heart attack soon enough. Well, isn’t that just lovely? At that point in my life, I had accepted it.



Oh, don’t think I haven’t done every diet imaginable. There was a time I tried cutting out all carbs. Ha! Yeah, that ended well. I’ve done every fad diet you can think of. I’ve also joined every weight loss club they offered in my area. None of them helped at all. Sure, I would lose maybe ten pounds here and there over the course of two months, but it never lasted, and I never had the heart to fight it. What was the point? I didn’t care anymore. I would die fat as opposed to dying unhappy.



But my friend, bless her heart, didn’t care at all! She was convinced it was our destiny to lose some weight. Well, whatever made her happy. I wouldn’t tell her what to do. But then she tried to try out this thing called The Venus Factor, and begged me to do it with her. I was pretty skeptical. I was tired of dieting and didn’t feel like doing yet another regimen. She insisted she had already lost ten pounds in one month. One month! I finally relented just to get her to shut up.



What I didn’t know when I agreed to this was that it was a twelve-week exercise program. Twelve weeks! Are you kidding me? That’s like… three months! I told my friend this had better be good. The program also came with a caloric intake calculator that is based on your measurements, a diet and weight loss guide, and of course the usual PDFs and videos that you use throughout the regimen. Good times, right?



I do have to say, however, that I was impressed with the Venus Factor’s mission statement. It claims to be a weight loss program designed specifically for the female body. That was new to me. Usually these things are just made for men and then put in a pink box for women. Oh, and don’t forget the photoshopped lady on the cover. Can you tell I’m bitter about these things? So I wasn’t sure what to make of a program that was supposedly designed just for women and our metabolisms. Maybe it would work this time? I wouldn’t find out until I actually jumped in and tried it out.



My friend was ahead of me in the program, but we were able to do everything else together outside of the workouts. These workouts are no joke. For twelve weeks you are at the mercy of the instructor telling you what to do at any given moment. I hate working out, but you do what you gotta do. If nothing else, I figured it would be good for my heart to get pumping. I can’t say I totally enjoyed the workouts, but they were okay. The diet plan had some good food – it basically said I could eat whatever I wanted, since weight loss is about burning calories. Okay!



So how did it work out for me?



My friend continues to lose weight fast, but she’s always been that way. However, I am pleasantly surprised at how much I am losing. I lost seven pounds the first month. Seven pounds! So far this month I have lost another three. The best thing is that since my diet is the same, it’s weight that I am keeping off instead of putting back on. Maybe there is something to this Venus Factor deal. Maybe there is something that finally works for me. Who knows. It will probably work for you too!



