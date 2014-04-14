Venus Factor Reviews: An Effective 12 Week Weight Loss Program for Women Who Desire to Lose Weight Naturally and Effectively

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Trying to lose those last 10 pounds? Here’s the perfect solution to help shed those extra pounds and keep them off for long run without starving for the most craved food, ditching social life or eating only at odd times of the day – The Venus Factor, the program designed to make fat loss simple for women without starvation, bizarre supplements, or cutting out entire food groups. 50 percent of women say that within six months they gain back any weight they've managed to ditch.



This system is specially formulated to help modern day woman with a busy life that will give them long-lasting results using a combination of nutrition and fun female fat loss workouts. This fat loss system has been developed by John Barban, who is a qualified nutritionist and human biology expert which composes of new, unique complete exercise tips, nutritional guidelines, healthy lifestyle changes, and alternative approaches to attain the perfect body shape and weight, staying toned and sexy.



Click Here To Download The Venus Factor Ebook



Venus Factor is specifically designed for women and their goals! A large number of weight loss programs have been proposed in the market but Venus Factor differs from all as it is a complete system planned only for women and not men due to difference in metabolism rate and varying fat storage functions in women. The program is well defined to their purpose, which focuses on women metabolism to achieve the smart figure without diverse effects. It just shares a unique formula that is unknown to many of women.



According to John, the bodies of women have a harmone called, leptin that rapidly decreases when dieting, and in turn contributes to rapid weight gain. This condition is called Leptin resistance. The focal point of carrying this program is to increase the levels of Leptin by eliminating processed and soy food from the diet. The program guides the complete diet plan for the next 12 weeks on the basis of time to make things work for them in a right manner.



This effective weight loss program consists of the main manual, The Body Centric Eating Guide and The 12 week Workout guide. The main manual allows resolving Ideal Venus Index Ratio and specifying weather the user needs to gain or lose few pounds to attain it. Women have different heights and with the help of the determined ratio by John, one can easily fit into the ideal body shape to look more stunning than before. It signifies height-to-waist, waist-to-hip and waist-to-shoulder ratio to maintain the appealing physique that one could desire for.



The workout plan is divided into four sets, which can be performed three times in a week. There is a video demonstration of exercises that will be helpful in conducting the workout effectively. The workouts also help to tone and sculpt the muscles approaches to attain the perfect body shape and weight, staying toned and sexy.



Click Here To Get The Venus Factor Trial Offer



This highly successful weight loss program has been getting lots of buzz in the market due to the fantastic results their customers have been experiencing. Women are seeing some of the most impressive results with this safe, yet powerful weight loss program without the side effects. It is a complete personalized weight loss plan for all ages of women, without worrying about falling short on nutrition.



The substantial program doesn’t encourage low calorie diets unlike other weight loss programs rather it proposes a diet that is suitable for the well functioning of a body and women can enjoy the pleasures of their favorite’s food up to some extent plus it also offers quick easy exercises, fitness tips and muscle building techniques with step-by-step instructions to keep those extra pounds off and maintain a sexy sculpted figure. Moreover, the product has a 100% money back guarantee unconditionally for 60 days.



About www.VenusFactor.com

The Venus Factor is a proven diet program designed especially for women who have weight issues. It has helped to hundreds of customers to reach their desired weight fast and safely.