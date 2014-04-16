Venus Factor Reviews - John Barban Reveals Secrets to a Perfect Female Body

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The Venus Factor is a fitness program which contains great workout routines, workout plans and exercises for obese women. Their workouts are perfect for the home or gym. It consists of a Venus Index which takes a woman’s hip, waist and height measurement information and it accommodates the diet to a woman’s needs. It is more than just a weight loss or fitness program. The program has been created to make a woman’s body slimmer, firmer and healthier.



A number of programs only seem to concentrate on the diet components, while some of the modern-day advanced researches concur that working out is just as essential. Women can apparently shed excessive pounds with just a diet plan, the trouble is that they will also drop off some muscle. The more muscles they have, the more fat they will be able to combust. However, an essential portion of weight loss is to maintain muscle. The Venus Factor comes with a workout schedule which is arranged in different steps.



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Women would not need any extra overpriced exercise instruments. They can either be performed at home, at the gym or outdoor. The exercise guide contains exercise videos, photos, details, community tips to help women move towards their fitness goals. These videos, detailed instructions and tips have been tagged extremely informative and helpful by people worldwide.



The Venus Factor program carries a manual and it also consists of an app called the virtual nutritionist. The app estimates what a woman’s body needs during the day in terms of energy units and gram calories. There is a private members area in this fitness program through which women get to catch up with their fellow users to discuss about their progress.



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Women get to share their weight loss journey with the entire region of the user community as long as they wish to. All users are impelled to perform the 12 week course and bring out their tips and motivation.



About www.VenusFactor.com

The Venus Factor is one fitness program that submits the vital differences in the fat hormone leptin that appears in varied levels in women’s and men’s bodies. All women are required to do is just hit the numbers in the software and out pops a very clear sheet of instructions about what they have to do to burn calories on a steady accordant basis over the 12 week period of the Venus Factor diet. All in all, it is an amazing program that contains great fitness tips, workout plans, exercises and muscle building techniques women need to get the body they want.