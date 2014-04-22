Venus Factor Women Weight Loss Program Review Exposes Truth About John Barban's Workout Plan

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Women might question why is it really hard for them to lose weight or keep it off for long in comparison to men who can easily lose weight and keep themselves slim for years. It’s not that women eat more than men, but in reality, this process of weight gaining and losing is dependent on body’s metabolism. Recent research has demonstrated that John Barban’s The Venus Factor reveals astonishing tips for women to lose at least 10 pounds and keep them off for a long time without struggling.



This system is a weight management program for women that takes twelve weeks to complete. Some people may question the fact why this is a women only program. The truth is that women and men are built differently and so the metabolism of a woman does not work exactly the same as the metabolism of a man. In view of these subtle differences, an effective weight loss solution for men does not necessarily mean that it is an effective weight loss solution for women.



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The Venus Factor System initiates by discussing about a hormone “leptin” that works to control our body’s appetite. Predictably, leptin also plays a critical role in helping our body lose weight. A woman’s body carries twice as much leptin than a man’s body and the levels of leptin resistance are also way higher in women. Therefore, women start to build up fat in the standard problem areas such as hips and stomach. Upon dieting, leptin levels in women decrease to a much greater extent than man. Low levels of leptin are followed by decreased metabolic rate.



The solution to the problem of leptin’s behavior is resolved through the advent of the Venus Factor. This system presents a variety of approaches to prevail the metabolic system, so that when women are dieting, they can retain a high metabolic rate, even if their body is dealing with a natural decline in metabolic rate. Thus, through this strategy, weight lose is achieved.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD VENUS FACTOR EBOOK



Obviously, The Venus Factor does not promise to imitate some magic pill. However, women who are fully motivated and willing to put in the work can actually see guaranteed results. Women who are looking to find an outlined approach to losing those extra pounds and successfully keeping them off should definitely consider The Venus Factor.



Additionally, a full money back guarantee is offered if any of the customers are not satisfied with The Venus Factor. John Barban is allowing women to simply let him know if they are not impressed with his product and he will surely provide a full refund. This really shows that John Barban fully trusts his work for this program and there should be no surprise to this with the successful record Barban already holds.



About Venus Factor

The Venus Factor Package is in the form of an eBook designed to fully explain the weight loss program for women. Nonetheless, the Venus Factor does not resemble any other dieting plan or quick weight loss program. This program ensures that the buyers will learn the different nutritional strategies that women should be aware of in order to lose weight in just 12 weeks.