Venus Freeze Concept - Venus Freeze Treatments in Calgary

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments has raised dramatically within the past few years. Today, we tend to demand effective treatments that deliver wonderful clinical results which are comfy and safe.



Venus concept Freeze® is a revolutionary technology that provides non-invasive skin tightening, cellulite reduction and circumferential fat reduction. Freeze® treatments have grownup quickly in quality even drawing the eye of the many National TV shows and it'll be featured next season.



What is Freeze? Freeze concept ability to Freeze time! Venus popularity harnesses the remarkable power of multi polar radio frequency (RF) combined with pulsed magnetic fields to make what's referred to as MP². This distinctive combination has the ability to penetrate deeply, quickly comfortably and safely into the skin achieving optimum results. Patients will simply relax throughout the treatment feeling solely a heat warm sensation.



The procedure is painless and doesn't need any cooling agents or desensitizing cream. it is also quicker than alternative comparable treatments. Treatments may be done over a lunch time and might be quicker than waiting in the department store line up after work!



Freeze is Food and Drug Administration cleared for facial wrinkles and rhytides and Health Canada cleared for temporary reduction of cellulite and skin tightening.



The Venus Freeze® is presently sold in over forty countries and has been wide accepted as the new standard of pain free treatments that systematically deliver results creating Freeze® the product of choice for many Physicians and medical spas worldwide.



Venus Freeze® is now available at Merle Norman Cosmetics Laser Centre & Day Spa located in Chinook Centre Calgary AB.



Unit 241 – 6455 Macleod Tr. SW

Calgary, AB Canada T2H 0K9

info@mnchinook.com

Phone: (403) 252-7618

http://www.mnchinook.com

http://venusfreezecalgary.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ypGY848ZEE