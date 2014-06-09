Verano Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer Has Become an Important Kitchen Tool for Professional Chefs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Professional chefs are always on the look out for the best kitchen tools available, finding the latest gadget and kitchen products that will enable them to make great dishes for their customers. One of the latest kitchen tools professional chefs are using is the new Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer, which makes healthy cooking so much easier.



The Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer is fast becoming the number one kitchen appliance with professional chefs, wanting a product that allows them to cut vegetables into long, thin strips for recipes that will make the meal stand out. The product has become popular with professional chefs due to the time it reduces in styling raw foods.



It is not just professional chefs who are using the Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer which comes with a lifetime guarantee, amateur cooks wanting to make healthy meals are also using it. Parents looking to encourage their children to eat healthy meals have become big fans of the Spiralizer, allowing them to make meals that look interesting to children who turn their nose up at healthy meals.



No longer does it have to be a long and hard process styling raw foods including Cucumber, Xucchini and carrots. The Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer makes it easy to cut up raw food, creating pasta like shapes.



With healthy living so important with obesity being such a huge problem around the world, the Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer available on Amazon (http://www.amazon.com/Verano%C2%AE-Commercial-Stainless-Spiralizer-Professional/dp/B00J228FZ4/ref=zg_bs_289783_24) has become a fast selling product.



Health experts have warned parents with the obesity level in children more than doubling in the past 30 years, how important it is to provide children with healthy meals. The Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer priced at just $13.49 allows parents to provide a healthy meal that looks attractive.



For more details on the Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer and healthy cooking, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Verano%C2%AE-Commercial-Stainless-Spiralizer-Professional/dp/B00J228FZ4/ref=zg_bs_289783_24



About Verano Spiral Slicer

Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer with Special Japanese Blades 2 Julienne Sizes Professional Spiral Cutter - Turning Slicer / Zucchini Pasta Maker. It is well Designed Zucchini Spiralizer for Carrot, Radish, Cucumber & Zucchini Noodle Maker - Raw Pasta / Zucchini Spaghetti Maker. Verano® Zucchini Spiral Slicer As Seen On Many Cooking Shows Is Used by Housewives and Professional Chefs. Dishwasher safe & Easy to Clean / Lifetime Guarantee