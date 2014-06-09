Verano Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer Save Time and Energy

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer, which helps with healthy cooking and making dishes more attractive, is generating quite a buzz with professional and amateur chefs. The kitchen tool which is available on Amazon is helping parents to encourage their children to eat healthy foods by making the dishes look more appetizing.



The leading Vegetable Spiralizer supplier has seen a huge increase in the sales of their Vegetable Spiralizer kitchen appliance with more parents being concerned about their children eating unhealthy foods. With a warning by health experts that children need to eat small portions and eat healthy foods to avoid obesity and serious health issues that come with being overweight, the Verano® Vegetable Spiralizer, which comes with a life guarantee, has been flying off the shelves.



With 60 percent of adults in America being overweight and 27.7 percent of them being classed as obese and child obesity increasing, health experts have warned now is the time to exercise and eat more vegetables.



The Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer makes it more practical when wanting to chop up or slice vegetables to include in a meal. The kitchen appliance reduces the preparation time of cutting up vegetables, which makes the preparation time for family meals much quicker.



The main highlights of the Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer are as follows:-



Saves time and energy by chopping, mincing, slicing and grinding quickly

The product can easily be washed

Slicers, grinders, choppers for fruit, meat, vegetables

Durable and affordable

Very affordable



The product, which is available on Amazon, has become very popular with men and women wanting healthy meals as part of their diet. With all the benefits the product brings, which includes making healthy meals look more appealing to children who are more interested in eating junk food, Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer is fast becoming Amazon number one kitchen appliance.



To learn more about cooking healthy meals with the Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Verano%C2%AE-Commercial-Stainless-Spiralizer-Professional/dp/B00J228FZ4/ref=zg_bs_289783_24



About Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer

Verano® Spiral Slicer Commercial Grade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer with Special Japanese Blades 2 Julienne Sizes Professional Spiral Cutter - Turning Slicer / Zucchini Pasta Maker. It is well Designed Zucchini Spiralizer for Carrot, Radish, Cucumber & Zucchini Noodle Maker - Raw Pasta / Zucchini Spaghetti Maker. Verano® Zucchini Spiral Slicer As Seen On Many Cooking Shows Is Used by Housewives and Professional Chefs. Dishwasher safe & Easy to Clean / Lifetime Guarantee