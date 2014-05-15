Verano Spiral Slicer the New Professional Vegetable Spiralizer Helps with Healthy Cooking

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- With over 60% of people living in America being overweight and nearly 37% of them classed as obese, more people are looking to change their lifestyle, increasing exercise and dietary changes, which includes reducing the intake of refined foods and replacing those foods with healthy vegetables. Verano® Spiral Slicer is the most effective way to prepare fancy healthy vegetable dishes, allowing you to eat healthy without boring looking foods.



The Verano Spiral Slicer which is available from Amazon at just $16.95 is the perfect kitchen gadget that is being used by professional and amateur cooks for styling raw foods. It allows the professional and non-professional cook to spiralize vegetables to impress which includes cucumber, zucchini and carrots. With the Verano Spiral Slicer people can easily impress their friends by being creative in the kitchen, doing what took chefs a lot of training to do before the invention of the Spiral Slicer such as creating pasta like shapes out of raw food.



Healthy living does not have to be boring thanks to the innovation in healthy living, and by eating healthy, men and women can help reduce the large problem of obesity in America and can avoid serious health issues that come with carrying those extra pounds.



Food never has to be boring again with the Verano Spiral Slicer. With all the creative possibilities, mums and dads who have children that are not keen on vegetables and healthy food can make healthy eating fun, to encourage children vegetables are good for the body and their long term health.



To learn more about the Verano Spiral Slicer and to see how you can become creative with vegetables, please visit the kitchen tool that everyone who is serious about eating healthy food should have http://www.amazon.com/SPECIAL-Verano%C2%AE-Professional-Vegetable-Spiralizer/dp/B00J228FZ4/ref=sr_1_17?ie=UTF8&qid=1399626943&sr=8-17&keywords=spiralizer



About Verano® Spiral Slicer

Verano Spiral Slicer is a Professional Vegetable Spiralizer which is a perfect spiral cutter With 2 Julienne sizes of sharp Japanese stainless steel blades. It is well Designed Food Cutter for Carrot, Radish, Cucumber & Zucchini Noodle - Raw Pasta / Zucchini Spaghetti Maker. Perfect Julienne Peeler for Low Carb Raw Healthy Vegetable Meals & Food Decoration. Dishwasher Safe. 100% Lifetime Guarantee.