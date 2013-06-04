Verena Robinson Brings Diversity and Experience to Carlsbad, CA Real Estate Market

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- After more than eight years of serving the real estate markets in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Mammoth Lakes, Verena Robinson brings her experience and expertise to Carlsbad, providing clients with a full suite of real estate services. Working with both buyers and sellers, Verena specializes in both luxury and vacation homes as well as REO and short sale properties.



After graduating from college, Verena began an adventure of a lifetime, serving as an Assistant Purser aboard the Princess Cruise lines. In addition to seeing the world, Verena learned valuable lessons about customer service and client relations. Once settled in her native Los Angeles, Verena began working for Dominum Management, a diverse company with interests in real estate management, property management, and fragrance design. “ My experiences aboard the Princess Cruise Lines showed me the importance of customer service. At Dominum, I had the opportunity to learn about important real estate and investment strategies. As an Owner/Broker in the competitive markets of San Diego, Mammoth Lakes, and Los Angeles, I truly put all these experiences into practice. I’m looking forward to bringing my commitment to Excellence in Real Estate to Carlsbad.



Verena’s clients continue to rate her highly on a number of real estate and social media sites, praising her customer service skills, her knowledge of the markets, her negotiating skills, and her attention to details. As one client wrote, “ Verena was a professional, experienced, and knowledgeable broker. She did an excellent job narrowing down my property choices based on my criteria and she negotiated extremely well on my behalf. She did a fantastic job representing me.”



Carlsbad is the perfect area for Verena to expand her real estate presence. Known as the ‘Village By the Sea, Carlsbad combines the best of Southern California living with charming European elegance. As the daughter of German and Argentinian immigrants, Verena understands the importance of diversity and brings a global perspective to her business. Less than 90 miles from Los Angeles, and boasting seven miles of pristine California Beach, Carlsbad is home to some of California‘s most prestigious addresses. Whether you are looking for a primary home, a second home or a weekend getaway Verena and her team are committed to helping you find the perfect home or property.



Verena’s team is completed by the expertise of her husband David, a sales associate and certified home inspector. David has a wealth of experience in the real estate and construction industry, providing clients with a “ground up” perspective of their property. Wendy Carter, sales associate, provides clients with exceptional attention for detail, and an eye for good design. Together, the Robinson Realty Group promises and delivers Excellence in Real Estate.



Follow Verena on Twitter @verenarobinson for the most updated listings and information



Contact:

Robinson Realty Group

863 Van Nuys Street

San Diego, CA 92109

760-405-4827