Verena Robinson Helps Clients Find Homes in San Diego's Most Prestigious Address

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- With more than eight years of experience serving the real estate needs of clients in Los Angeles, San Diego, Mammoth Lakes, and Carlsbad California, Verena Robinson and the Robinson Realty Group is pleased to announce they will be offering comprehensive real estate solutions for Southern California’ most prestigious zip code, 92091. Specializing in luxury homes as well as REO and short sales properties, Verena Robinson and her team are well equipped to handle the intricacies of high-end luxury real estate in Rancho Santa Fe.



According to recent reports, this primarily residential community is the 14th most expensive zip code in the country, and the fourth most expensive in California. With a median income of over $200,000 and an average home price of over $2.5 million dollars, the Rancho Santa Fe real estate market is designed only for the most qualified buyers. “With home prices averaging above $2 million, buyers and sellers looking in Rancho Santa Fe have very specific and discriminating tastes. My team and I understand the understated luxury and elegance of Rancho Santa Fe homes, and look forward to helping clients find the perfect for home for both the immediate and future real estate needs.”



Verena Robinson and the Robinson Realty Group serves both buyers and sellers, and the sales specialists are ready to create and implement an unique and individual marketing plan for your Rancho Santa Fe home. “When listing a home with such an exclusive address, your real estate agent needs to focus in on the segment of the buyers who can truly afford such a luxurious lifestyle. At Robinson Realty Group, we will create plan that caters to qualified and serious buyers and gets you top dollar for your property,”.



Verena’s Southern California clients often mention her customer service, negotiating, and marketing skills. They also appreciate her discretion and in-depth knowledge of the market and real estate trends. Her far-reaching professional network of lenders, bankers, contractors, and designers ensures that you have quality and professional referrals for every stage of the process. “ I worked with Verena as the buyer’s lender on several real estate transactions and she is best in class. She is professional and she puts her clients first. She is a true area expert. I enjoyed working with Verena and would recommend her to anyone looking to buy or sell real estate,” says Morad Raheb, Private Mortgage Broker at Wells Fargo.



Verena’s team is completed by the expertise of her husband David, a sales associate and certified home inspector. David has a wealth of experience in the real estate and construction industry, providing clients with a “ground up” perspective of their property. Wendy Carter, sales associate, provides clients with exceptional attention for detail, and an eye for good design. Together, the Robinson Realty Group promises and delivers Excellence in Real Estate.



Follow Verena on Twitter @verenarobinson for the most updated listings and information