Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- Verge Solutions, a company that provides 100% web-based, integrated solutions to increase efficiency and improve the quality of care at healthcare facilities, will provide a free webinar during National Patient Safety Awareness Week.



Verge Solutions will provide a free webinar covering the following topics:

- Simplify your event reporting for near misses

- Automatically leverage your admission and billing data for patient safety

- Use your safety system to drive the right workflow based on the facts

- Improve feedback loop to managers and eliminate manual data crunching



Attendees will also review the Verge PSO Dashboard to drive improvements in safety surveillance. Mike Personett, Executive VP of Client Services, will be conducting the webinar. Having worked in the healthcare industry for 20 years, Mike has focused on the application of technology to improve safety, quality, and efficiency. His accomplishments in measurement and transparency have resulted in significant financial investments to improve the quality and safety of clinical services. Mike worked for 14 years with two national healthcare providers and has spent the last 6 working with Verge Solutions clients. His insights and knowledge in patient safety and quality are helpful to healthcare professionals.



Verge Solutions offers 100% web-based solutions for managing process improvement in hospitals and health systems. VSuite software allows users to share information across an integrated network of committees, a time-saving module that is unique to the industry. Within VSuite, modules work together to automate and integrate information and processes, resulting in increased efficiency and improved quality of care. Solutions include Regulatory and Accreditation Compliance, Incident Management, Claims Management, Patient Relations, Committee Workflow Management, Credentialing (FPPE/OPPE Management), Workers Comp, Peer Review and Patient Safety Organization Management. Verge Solutions provides excellent, reliable service with monthly trainings and roundtables to help healthcare facilities improve their overall quality of care.



For more information, contact Katie Layman at kt@verge-solutions.com or 843-628-4168 x158.