VerifiedGreenCoffee.com Closes in on the 400,000 Customer Milestone

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Green coffee bean extract has had a lot of attention in the media in the last year. This naturally occurring compound is said to have miraculous weight loss properties, as well as working as an appetite suppressant. It is also said to have many other positive effects, including improved memory, clearer skin, and a reduced risk of diabetes.



One green coffee bean related website that has been making waves in the industry is VerifiedGreenCoffee.com, which has emerged as the internet’s leading supplier of green coffee bean extract. VerifiedGreenCoffee.com has been in the business since 2001, selling high quality extract to nearly 400,000 satisfied customers.



The website contains comprehensive information about green coffee bean extract, detailing the health giving properties and the weight loss benefits. It goes into detail regarding the positive results of the rigorous scientific studies that have been conducted using the supplement.



The ingredients of the green coffee bean extract are also fully documented, and the site aims to proactively address any health concerns by answering questions about potential side effects.



One of the largest parts of VerifiedGreenCoffee.com is filled with the impressive weight loss results that customers have experienced. Dozens of satisfied customers have shared detailed testimonials, including “before and after” pictures to illustrate their dramatic weight loss.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Green coffee extract has only recently received widespread media attention, but we’ve actually been selling high quality extract online since 2001. We have a vast number of satisfied customers who have achieved remarkable weight loss results as a result of using our pure and natural green coffee bean extract. However, there are a huge number of imitators who sell substandard product. Poorly manufactured green coffee bean extract provides a fraction of the benefits of a high quality product. That’s why it’s important to buy from a longstanding provider of verified green coffee bean extract. Our product is manufactured in the USA, so consumers can be sure of safe manufacturing practices and a high standard of hygiene. However, because of the high quality of our supplement it takes longer to manufacture, and we can’t always meet high customer demand. That is why potential customers would be well advised to order immediately if they want to be sure of getting their green coffee extract swiftly.”



About VerifiedGreenCoffee.com

VerifiedGreenCoffee.com is a provider of high quality green coffee bean extract, specifically formulated for use as a weight loss supplement.



For more information please visit http://VerifiedGreenCoffee.com