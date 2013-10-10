Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of VeriFone Systems, Inc. (PAY) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'VeriFone Systems, Inc. (PAY) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'VeriFone Systems, Inc.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

VeriFone Systems, Inc. (VeriFone), formerly VeriFone Holdings, Inc., is a provider of electronic payment solutions, based in the US. The company provides various payment related hardware products, which include countertop credit card devices, pin pad point of sale (POS) devices, networking devices, mobile POS hardware, and unattended payment devices. In addition, it offers payment processing software such as mobile payment software, payment software solutions, estate management software solutions, POS integration solutions, card issuance solutions and payment security solutions. Furthermore, the company offers payment security solutions that enable data protection of the cardholders and transaction details. The company's solutions find applications in payment processors, financial institutions, retailers, petroleum companies, transportation agencies, taxi fleets, healthcare companies, government organizations, and quick service restaurants (QSRs), among others. It also offers its products and services to resellers, distributors, system integrators and ISOs (independent sales organizations). The company has a global presence, primarily through distributors. VeriFone is headquartered in San Jose, California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



VeriFone Systems, Inc.



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