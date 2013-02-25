Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Deadline on March 18 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on March 18, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) over alleged securities laws violations by Verisign, Inc. in connection certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between June 25, 2012 and October 25, 2012.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) between June 25, 2012 and October 25, 2012, that Verisign, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 . Specifically, the plaintiff alleges that between June 25, 2012 and October 25, 2012, defendants allegedly highlighted the purported strong growth in VeriSign’s domain name registrations and led the market to believe that 2012 third quarter renewals were progressing with equal vigor.



However, then on October 25, 2012, Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) announced its third quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Verisign, Inc also said that as a result of communications beginning in October 2012 with the Commerce Department, Verisign, Inc has concluded that the Commerce Department may not complete its review and approve the renewal of the .com Registry Agreement prior to its expiration on Nov. 30, 2012, and that the Commerce Department, together with the Department of Justice, is reviewing the .com Registry Agreement's pricing terms.



On November 30, 2012, VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce approved the renewal of Verisign's agreement with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to serve as the authoritative registry operator for the .com registry for the term commencing on Dec. 1, 2012 through Nov. 30, 2018 with certain new terms and conditions.



Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) declined from almost $50 in early October 2012 to as low as $33.11 per share on November 30, 2012.



On Feb.22, 2013, NASDAQ:VRSN closed at $45.80 per share.



