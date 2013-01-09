Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stockholder Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:VRSN shares was announced concerning potential violations of Federal Securities laws by Verisign, Inc. in connection certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) concerning whether statements by Verisign, Inc. were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On Jan. 26, 2012, Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2011 and year ended Dec. 31, 2011. Among other things, Verisign, Inc. also issued its FY 2012 Revenue Guidance. On April 26, 2012, Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter that ended on March 31, 2012. Among other things, Verisign, Inc. raised its low end of prior FY 2012 Revenue Guidance.



On June 25, 2012, VeriSign, Inc. announced that the Board of Directors of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) approved at a meeting on June 23, 2012 the renewal of Verisign's agreement to serve as the authoritative registry operator for the .com registry for the term commencing on December 1, 2012 through November 30, 2018. The Verisign Board of Directors approved the renewal of the .com registry agreement on June 16, 2012.



Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) rose from $35.54 per share on Jan. 13, 2012 to as high as $49.21 per share on October 5, 2012.



Then on October 25, 2012, Verisign, Inc. reported financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2012. Among other things, Verisign, Inc also lowered its High end of the previously 2012 Revenue Guidance.



Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) declined to as low as $37.07 per share on October 31, 2012 and fell to as low as $34.15 per share on November 30, 2012.



On January 8, 2013, NASDAQ:VRSN closed at $39.89 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High.



