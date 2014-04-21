Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Verisk Analytics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in early 2012 or earlier and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:VRSK have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554..



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Verisk Analytics officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.02 billion in 2009 to over $1.53 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income for those time periods increased from $126.61 million to $329.14 million. Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) grew from $1.64 per share in August 2011 to as high as $68.71 per share in October 2013.



On April 17, 2014, NASDAQ:CRSK shares closed at $57.60 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com