Veristat Expands Quality Assurance Jobs in Europe

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- Renowned clinical research organisation, Veristat, has acquired the Basel-headquartered Solutions for Life Sciences (SFL) in a move that will expand the company's quality assurance jobs in Europe. The acquisition is going to give Veristat, which is based in the US, a bridge into Europe, as SFL not only has its own Basel base but also affiliates in a range of other European locations, including Austria, Germany and the UK. Veristat will now be able to expand the reach of its core services into public affairs, market access and healthcare compliance, among other areas. SFL is a company that is already deeply embedded in Europe, which must have been a major attraction for Veristat. There are shared competencies between the two businesses, including in regulatory affairs and medical writing. Furthermore, SFL could act as a tool of entry into European markets, for example by being an Applicant for a Market Authorisation Application (MAA).



The mutually beneficial acquisition of SFL by Veristat is one of a number of moves currently taking place in life sciences and likely to affect fields like quality assurance jobs. As leading specialist recruiters to the life sciences sector, EPM Scientific is a key partner for businesses going through transitions and looking to effectively manage talent. The firm was established in 2012 and, in addition to expertise with quality assurance jobs, EPM Scientific has built up a wealth of experience in many other areas of hiring within life sciences. These include R&D, medical affairs, clinical development, regulatory and quality. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections at key companies across the sector, the team at EPM Scientific is ideally positioned to make key connections happen. Whether it relates to quality assurance jobs, or another area of experience, the firm uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to create an extensive range of recruitment options.



Germany is a key market for life sciences recruitment and EPM Scientific has a strong base here. Nationwide, this covers most major cities such as Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. Given that recruiting for specialist areas such as quality assurance jobs are such a global task today, the team also has extensive international reach. For example, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. And the team in Germany is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. EPM Scientific invests heavily in its own team to achieve a consistent level of service and expertise for all companies and candidates. The firm regularly trains consultants and ensures that all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to quality assurance jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Global Labeling Coordinator, Global Safety Officer and Associate Director [Bioanalytical Sciences].



The team at EPM Scientific said, "At the heart of every organisation is its people, and in Life Sciences it's no different. We predict in 2022 the demand for talent will not slow down, with particular interest in talent that can take your drug, device or therapeutic application through from conception in Research & Development all the way to Clinical. Sales & Marketing is also another area of growth for us in 2022.



The world has never looked so keenly into Pharma and Life Sciences. As the vaccines have been, and continue to be, rolled out worldwide, talent shortages have also never been more prominent. There are plenty of opportunities for strong talent to making moves across new studies and add another life-changing project to their CV."



To find out more information about Quality assurance jobs in Germany visit https://www.epmscientific.de.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 71000726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about EPM Scientific DE services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de.



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.