Veritas Press Announces Special Offer on Its Newly Released Historical Novel

Lancaster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- In the exciting first volume, main characters James and Lance travel from Creation through the Reformation. Their adventures in history are written to captivate readers young and old.



Facts about Pages of History: Volume One – Secrets of the Ancients:



448 Pages

Written by Bruce Etter and Alexia Detweiler

Unapologetic Christian worldview

Engaging approach to classical teaching

Covers 96 major events and thousands of years of history in the format of a compelling story

Targeted for individual reading by 11-13 year olds, but appropriate for the whole family



President of Veritas Press, Inc., Marlin Detweiler commented, “We've been very excited to receive endorsements and extremely positive feedback from reviewers. Based on our pre-release orders, there are many who have felt the need for a novelized approach to history that is written from an overtly Christian point of view.”



About Pages Of History



About Veritas Press

Veritas Press specializes in high quality, award-winning classical Christian education curriculum for home schooling children from kindergarten through twelfth grade as well as Christian schools. For more information about Veritas Press' curriculum or their online Academy, please visit http://www.veritaspress.com.



About the Authors

Bruce Etter - With over 20 years of experience teaching in Christian schools, Bruce Etter has developed an expertise in Omnibus curriculum. He is both a highly sought-after Omnibus instructor as well as contributor to all six volumes in the Omnibus textbook series. Currently serving as the Headmaster of Veritas Press Scholars Academy,



Bruce earned his M.A. in Religion from Reformed Theological Seminary and his B.A. in Bible from Columbia International University. He and his wife, Julie, are parents of five children, Isaac, Sarah, Zachary, Jack, and Micah.



Alexia Detweiler - A graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in French & Francophone Studies, “Lexi” Detweiler is an educational consultant and coursework evaluator for Veritas Press Scholars Academy. Additionally, she writes for local publications and blogs about another passion—cooking. Lexi and her husband, Travis, live in Lancaster, Pa.



