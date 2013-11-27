Veritas Press Hires Bart Johnson as Vice President of International Services

Lancaster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Veritas Press, Inc. announces today the hiring of Bart Johnson to fill the newly created post of Vice President of International Services.



Mr. Johnson has been working in this role on a contract basis since June, 2013. He is now assuming the helm of this executive level position to lead the international business unit of Veritas Press by continuing to develop new business outside the U.S. with a focus on those countries having the greatest long-term potential and missional impact.



President of Veritas Press, Marlin Detweiler, commented, “I am very pleased to be making this announcement. Bart's leadership and considerable experience in establishing new markets will help ensure our long-term success in China and the other countries we seek to serve. Bart’s extensive international ministry experience makes him perfect for the work.”



In his over 30 years of professional experience, Mr. Johnson has served as the Vice President of Sales within the technology arena, Executive Director of an inter-denominational missions training organization and has started and run two of his own profitable companies. In all of his past experience, his ability to establish and grow new markets was key in his success.



About Veritas Press

Veritas Press specializes in high quality, award-winning classical Christian education curriculum for K – 12 home schools and schools. For more information about Veritas Press' curriculum or their online Academy, please visit www.veritaspress.com.



Contact: Thom Scott, Vice President of Marketing

Company Name: Veritas Press, Inc.

Telephone Number: 800-922-5082 x 201

Email Address: thom@veritaspress.com

Web site address: http://www.VeritasPress.com