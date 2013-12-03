Veritas Press Hires Michael Eatmon as Its Director of Curriculum Development

Lancaster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Veritas Press, Inc. announces today the hiring of Michael Eatmon to fill the newly created post of Director of Curriculum Development.



In this position, Mr. Eatmon will play a crucial role in the ever-increasing development of Veritas' award-winning, K-12 curriculum including the Veritas Press ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) program.



President of Veritas Press, Marlin Detweiler, commented, “Offering the highest quality, most effective and Christ-centered curriculum has been key to the growth of Veritas Press. Having Michael on board enables us to maintain our high level of excellence as we continue to serve an increasing number of schools and families with a broader and deeper range of curricular offerings. Michael is a franchise player—a John Keating (Dead Poet’s Society). RC Sproul once nicknamed him “The Little Doctor,” a reference comparing his abilities to Thomas Aquinas. It is hard to overstate what he brings to our organization. My wife, Laurie, and I have known Michael since the founding of The Geneva School in Orlando and I believe he is uniquely qualified for this key position.”



Having earned a Bachelor's degree in Classical and Modern Foreign Languages, a Master's degree in Theology and a Master's degree in Liberal studies, Mr. Eatmon has served as the Academic Dean of The Geneva School in Winter Park, Florida and as an Educational Consultant – working closely with the Rafiki Foundation. Michael speaks 5 languages and is a member of American Mensa.



About Veritas Press

Veritas Press specializes in high quality, award-winning classical Christian education curriculum for K – 12 home schools and schools. For more information about Veritas Press' curriculum or their online Academy, please visit www.veritaspress.com.



Contact: Thom Scott, Vice President of Marketing

Company Name: Veritas Press, Inc.

Telephone Number: 800-922-5082 x 201

Email Address: thom@veritaspress.com

Web site address: www.VeritasPress.com