VerityThree Expands Their National Reach Into Dallas, Texas

McHenry, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2012 -- Since 1999, VerityThree, Inc. (VTI) has provided strategic technology consulting and technology management services to a wide variety of industries, focusing primarily on community banks and A/E firms. VerityThree offers a wealth of knowledge and expertise in high level planning, precise execution, and ongoing support. VTI is expanding their reach nationwide in Dallas, Texas and has named Erik Gustafson, Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



Through VerityThree's corporate, branch, and other support locations, the business is well-prepared to leverage technology resources nationwide in order to provide a localized support approach. According to Jonathan Smith, President of VerityThree, "It was a strategic decision to strengthen the organization’s footprint around our core regional market in 2010-2011. Our new Dallas location will intensify our brand efforts nationally as we continue to reduce geographical limitations for our current and future clients."



Erik Gustafson, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for VerityThree, will provide direction from this location and will oversee the delivery of all technical services and resources. This new executive member will promote existing and add new enterprise technology strategies for the business. “Erik is a brilliant individual who brings a plethora of enterprise management and architecture experience that will immediately be integrated into our client’s long-term technology strategies” said Smith.



About the Company

VerityThree, Inc. (VTI) is a leading provider of technology solutions for community banks, engineering firms, and other businesses. We build IT strategies for our clients by reverse engineering the long-term vision and goals of an organization and applying a customized delivery of strategic technology consulting and technology management services. With more than 12 years of business experience, VerityThree leverages strategic partnerships, industry recognized certifications, and ""best practice"" offerings to authenticate its commitment to long-term client relationships. VerityThree has committed annually to the examination and reporting of controls in a service organization under the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16.