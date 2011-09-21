VerityThree Gains High Visibility In the Exhibit Center At the Community Bankers of Illinois' Expo

McHenry, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2011 -- Milwaukee, WI, will be the congregation point for Illinois community bankers to refuel their energy through a combination of entertainment, exhibits, education and networking during the Community Bankers of Illinois' (CBAI) 37th Annual Convention & Expo to be held from September 22-24 and centered around the theme of "Community Banking: Fueled by Loyalty. VerityThree, Inc. (VTI), recognizing the high visibility that can be gained from the convention and expo, reserved their exhibit booth space (#75) early in order to ensure they would not miss out on this comprehensive but entertaining three-day event.



The impetus behind the event will be survivability – using the local success story of how Harley Davidson Corporation survived the Great Depression. Through their evolution, they were defined by extraordinary motorcycles -- but even more than that, they attribute their success to the loyalty they gained from their customers -- much in the same way that community banking recognizes the loyalty of their banking customers.



As an associate partner of Community Bankers of Illinois, VerityThree's exhibit booth will demonstrate the value of Information Technology (IT) as it pertains to the local community banks of Illinois and the value that VTI can provide decision makers, managers and problem solvers in the areas of compliance security and strategy. From intrusion protection to regulatory examinations, VerityThree has the experience to handle these unique challenges and can provide valuable solutions.



As Jonathan Smith, President of VerityThree Inc. so aptly said, “Without customers, the banking community can't possibly survive. Their loyalty is what propels us forward in the drive to develop innovative methodologies and processes that evoke customer satisfaction. We thank the Community Bankers of Illinois for this opportunity to integrate further into their respected community.”



About VerityThree, Inc.

VerityThree, Inc. (VTI) is a leading provider of technology solutions for community banks, engineering firms, and other businesses. We build IT strategies for our clients by reverse engineering the long-term vision and goals of an organization and applying a customized delivery of strategic technology consulting and technology management services. With more than 12 years of business experience, VerityThree leverages strategic partnerships, industry recognized certifications, and ""best practice"" offerings to authenticate its commitment to long-term client relationships. VerityThree has committed annually to the examination and reporting of controls in a service organization under the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16.



For more information, contact Jonathan Smith, President of VerityThree, at (815) 385-4474 or jsmith@veritythree.com.