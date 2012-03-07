VerityThree Opens Support Office in Washington, DC

McHenry, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- “Building a culture of highly respected and knowledgeable technology professionals regardless of geography remains a core focus for 2012,” said Jonathan Smith, President of VerityThree. Smith announced this week the addition of their new office near Washington, DC.



Wayne Speaks joins the VerityThree team as a Systems Engineer in Metro DC. Mr. Speaks’ résumé is extensive and offers a wealth of knowledge and experience acquired through his work with many of the organizations strategic partners. He also brings additional skills in maintaining business continuity with enterprise-grade disk-to-disk data backup systems.



“We welcome Wayne to our team,” said Smith. “Wayne fits perfectly into our overall strategy of providing strategic IT solutions to our customers regardless of our physical locations.”



Besides calling upon his own knowledge and experience and that of his equally skilled team of IT professionals, Mr. Speaks will also leverage strategic partners such as VMware, Citrix and others. The DC expansion strengthens the organizations existing core service offerings and further positions the business to be experts in virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) technologies.



“It’s extremely important to show tangible evidence to our current customer relationships that we are focused on providing the best IT support experience possible,” commented Smith. “At the same time, we have identified virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) as an emerging technology that will play an essential role in our customer’s future technology roadmaps. We have added top talent to support both of these efforts.”



VerityThree, Inc. (VTI) is a leading provider of technology solutions for community banks. We build IT strategies for our customers by understanding the long-term vision and goals of an organization and applying a customized delivery of consulting and technology management services. With more than 12 years of business experience, VerityThree’s high performing culture of excellence leverages strategic partnerships, continuing education and industry-leading best practices to convey our commitment to long-term customer relationships and mutual success. VerityThree has committed annually to the examination and reporting of controls in a service organization under the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16.



Visit http://www.veritythree.comto learn more.