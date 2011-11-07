VerityThree to Host Engineering Luncheon Event for C-Level Executives & System Managers

McHenry, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2011 -- Discover how your firm is just a few planning steps away from utilizing strategic technologies to join geographically separated resources together for the benefit of project collaboration, culture unification, enhanced communication, and efficiency gains. Jonathan Smith, President and Aaron Scicluna, Vice President of Strategy for Chicago-based technology services company, VerityThree, will be discussing how this type of game-changing technology can be economically and strategically adopted by A/E organization’s from 20 to 5000 employees.



Session Information



The discussion will focus in on a recent multi-hybrid solution created for HR Green, a full-service architecture and engineering firm of more than 400 employees in 9 different states, which centered on the business needs of:



• Creating an environment where offices could seamlessly collaborate, could hire the best staff regardless of geography

• Increasing efficiency and maintaining a lean workforce

• Unifying the culture while promoting a globally accessible and mobile environment



Audience: For the C-Level Executive

Date: December 8th

Time: 12:00 – 1:00 PM CST

Location: Wildfire Restaurant, 159 West Erie Street, Chicago, IL



Audience: For the Systems Manager

Date: December 6th

Time: 12:00 – 1:00 PM CST

Location: Wildfire Restaurant, 159 West Erie Street, Chicago, IL



About VerityThree, Inc.

VerityThree, Inc. (VTI) is a leading provider of technology solutions for engineering firms. We build IT strategies for our clients by reverse engineering the long-term vision and goals of an organization and applying a customized delivery of strategic technology consulting and technology management services. With more than 12 years of business experience, VerityThree leverages strategic partnerships, industry recognized certifications, and “best practice” offerings to authenticate its commitment to long-term client relationships.